PlayStation to produce and publish new co-op shooter from Left 4 Dead creator

Sony has announced that its PlayStation games division will help create and publish a new live service shooter from a well-known industry creative, but the game may not be coming to Xbox.

Sony is teaming up with JJ Abrams' Bad Robot Games label to launch a brand new four-player shooter. The game will be directed by original Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth, and while no exact details were revealed other than the game will be a co-op shooter with unforgettable gameplay, gamers might be able to expect the same kind of frenetic anything-can-happen action that was in the original Left 4 Dead from Valve and Turtle Rock.

"With the support of PlayStation, we hope to deliver a bold, innovative experience that is truly special for players. I could not be more excited that Mike Booth is at the creative helm, crafting a cooperative adventure that will lead to unforgettable moments with friends,"said Bad Robot Games CEO Anna Sweet.

"We're greatly impressed with the talent Bad Robot Games has assembled at their studio, and are thrilled to partner with them to help produce and publish their upcoming game," said PlayStation executive Christian Svensson.

"Their unique creative voice and passion for innovating across all forms of interactive entertainment perfectly aligns with SIE's mission to craft experiences that resonate deeply with players. We can't wait for gamers to step into the world they've been building."

The decision comes nearly a full year after Sony significantly revised its live service games roadmap, a move triggered by the disastrous performance of its failed online shooter Concord. The company is now slowing down its cadence and trying to more deliberately select titles that are more likely to be hits, or at least resonate with fans and make a material impact on Sony's all-important Add-On Content microtransaction metric.

PlayStation is also adapting core franchises and IPs around other endpoints, such as mobile with the recent MLB The Show Mobile and Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble.