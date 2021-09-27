All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Nintendo Switch OLED JoyCons can drift just like other models

Nintendo's new $350 Switch OLED model doesn't have new JoyCons, and that means controller stick drift is still a possibility.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 27 2021 6:44 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo's new premium $350 Switch OLED console has the same exact JoyCon controllers as the original models, the company confirms to Axios Gaming.

Nintendo Switch OLED JoyCons can drift just like other models 332 | TweakTown.com

The new Switch OLED doesn't feature improved JoyCon controllers and are still susceptible to analog stick drift. The Switch OLED's JoyCon sticks are 100% exactly the same as those used in the 2017 and 2019 Switch revisions, as well as the Switch Lite handheld-only system. In 2019, two years after the Switch's launch, Nintendo addressed the JoyCon drift controversy by offering to repair affected controllers for free.

Read Also: Switch OLED specs compared: New model vs Lite vs 2017 launch Switch

In fact, other than an improved 6.9-inch OLED panel with reduced bezels, the Switch OLED's internal specifications are the same as the other models too. There's no CPU or GPU upgrades or 4K gaming support. It still uses the same Tegra X1 processor with a 4,310mAh battery.

The dock is a different story. The Switch OLED's dock actually gets firmware updates and features a built-in LAN port that replaces the USB 3.0 port within the dock.

The new Switch OLED model will launch on October 8 for $349.

NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.