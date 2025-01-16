All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Switch 2 JoyCons can be used as mice, new mystery button may be tied to fresh gimmick

Nintendo shows off new form factor playstyles of its upgraded Switch 2 JoyCons, confirming the controllers can be used as makeshift mice via sensors.

Switch 2 JoyCons can be used as mice, new mystery button may be tied to fresh gimmick
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo announced the Switch 2 console, set for a 2025 release, featuring upgraded hardware and new JoyCon functionalities, including a mysterious button and optical tracking sensors. The JoyCons can function as mice and attach via a magnetic rail system. More details will be revealed in a Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025.

Nintendo has finally announced the Switch 2 console, and the upgraded hardware comes with some interesting new upgrades.

Switch 2 JoyCons can be used as mice, new mystery button may be tied to fresh gimmick 14
3

The Switch 2 is coming in 2025, Nintendo today revealed. The 2-minute teaser trailer basically confirmed all of the Switch 2 leaks to be accurate, from the secondary top USB-C port right down to the new capabilities and functionalities of the Switch 2's JoyCons.

Luckily, Nintendo still has some surprises in store for us. No one knows what this mysterious new button does on the Switch 2's right JoyCon. This was the C-Button in the Switch 2 leaks, but the button itself remains unlabeled in the official console reveal footage.

Switch 2 JoyCons can be used as mice, new mystery button may be tied to fresh gimmick 4
3

It's likely that this button, whatever it may be, is tied to some sort of new gimmick with the Switch 2--a long time ago I had postulated that it'd be a neat feature to be able to press a button and change in-game visuals on-the-fly, as if upscaling itself could be tied to a button press.

Some speculate that this new button has something to do with the secondary USB-C port. Maybe Nintendo is making some extra attachments, hardware, or peripherals for the Switch 2? Maybe a camera of sorts that tracks your movements while the system is docked? Maybe a peripheral that improves tracking, similar to the Kinect, to deliver a more Wii-level interactive experience?

It's hard to tell for sure, but gamers are still buzzing about the system despite Nintendo finally unveiling the hardware.

The Switch 2 announcement trailer also confirmed that the next-gen JoyCons can be used as mice. This is something that was also talked about in the leaks, as it was revealed that the controllers would have optical tracking sensors--the same kind of tech used in mice--presumably for mini games and the like.

Switch 2 JoyCons snap onto the main tablet unit via an upgraded magnetic rail system.

Nintendo will reveal more info about the Switch 2 and its lineup of games during a special Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Console
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$274.49 USD
$279.99 USD -
Buy
$399.94 CAD
$384 CAD -
Buy
£443.55
£438.24 -
Buy
$274.49 USD
$279.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2025 at 4:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles