Switch 2 JoyCons can be used as mice, new mystery button may be tied to fresh gimmick

Nintendo shows off new form factor playstyles of its upgraded Switch 2 JoyCons, confirming the controllers can be used as makeshift mice via sensors.

TL;DR: Nintendo announced the Switch 2 console, set for a 2025 release, featuring upgraded hardware and new JoyCon functionalities, including a mysterious button and optical tracking sensors. The JoyCons can function as mice and attach via a magnetic rail system. More details will be revealed in a Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025. Nintendo announced the Switch 2 console, set for a 2025 release, featuring upgraded hardware and new JoyCon functionalities, including a mysterious button and optical tracking sensors. The JoyCons can function as mice and attach via a magnetic rail system. More details will be revealed in a Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025.

Nintendo has finally announced the Switch 2 console, and the upgraded hardware comes with some interesting new upgrades.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Switch 2 is coming in 2025, Nintendo today revealed. The 2-minute teaser trailer basically confirmed all of the Switch 2 leaks to be accurate, from the secondary top USB-C port right down to the new capabilities and functionalities of the Switch 2's JoyCons.

Luckily, Nintendo still has some surprises in store for us. No one knows what this mysterious new button does on the Switch 2's right JoyCon. This was the C-Button in the Switch 2 leaks, but the button itself remains unlabeled in the official console reveal footage.

3

It's likely that this button, whatever it may be, is tied to some sort of new gimmick with the Switch 2--a long time ago I had postulated that it'd be a neat feature to be able to press a button and change in-game visuals on-the-fly, as if upscaling itself could be tied to a button press.

Some speculate that this new button has something to do with the secondary USB-C port. Maybe Nintendo is making some extra attachments, hardware, or peripherals for the Switch 2? Maybe a camera of sorts that tracks your movements while the system is docked? Maybe a peripheral that improves tracking, similar to the Kinect, to deliver a more Wii-level interactive experience?

It's hard to tell for sure, but gamers are still buzzing about the system despite Nintendo finally unveiling the hardware.

The Switch 2 announcement trailer also confirmed that the next-gen JoyCons can be used as mice. This is something that was also talked about in the leaks, as it was revealed that the controllers would have optical tracking sensors--the same kind of tech used in mice--presumably for mini games and the like.

Switch 2 JoyCons snap onto the main tablet unit via an upgraded magnetic rail system.

Nintendo will reveal more info about the Switch 2 and its lineup of games during a special Nintendo Direct on April 2, 2025.