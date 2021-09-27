Halo Infinite's second beta test is now open to all Xbox, PC players

This weekend's Halo Infinite preview will be open to everyone with a PC and Xbox without any Halo Insider sign ups required.

343i has announced that the second Halo Infinite technical preview multiplayer test from October 1 - October 3 will not require Halo Insider sign ups. Anyone will be able to participate in the test regardless if they're a Halo Insider or not. All you need to do is download the Xbox Insider app on PC or Xbox.

Xbox Insider Hub - PC download via Microsoft Store - Previews -> Available -> Halo Infinite Insider

On Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, search for the Xbox Insider app on the store, download it, and follow the same steps above.

This weekend's test will include both 4v4 social arena and crazy 12v12 big team battle gametypes, complete with slayer, capture the flag, and zone capture modes. You don't want to miss this one. It'll be full of absolutely carnage on all platforms, especially now that players are finding creative ways to abuse the grapple shot and repulsor equipment.

Check below for the Halo Infinite beta schedule. PVP multiplayer will only be live for the specified times, but training modes will be available the entire time.

Weekend 2 (October 1-3)

Friday, October 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT

Saturday, October 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT

Sunday, October 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT

