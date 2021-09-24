All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BYYB glitch is back in Halo Infinite and it's pretty brutal

Halo Infinite has its own BYYB glitch that lets you melee attack an infinite number of times at extremely high rates of speed.

Published Fri, Sep 24 2021 4:49 PM CDT
Remember those old BXB, BXR, and BYYB days? Relive those old tortured memories in Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite has its own BYYB animation glitch that absolutely destroys players with a fusillade of melee attacks. Simply pressing the buttons in rapid succession lets you melee an infinite number of times, and of course you can remap on controller and PC to best suit your spamming needs. You can try it out for yourself by firing up the Halo Infinite technical test, starting Training Mode, and channeling Muhammed Ali on some poor AI bots.

343 Industries will assuredly patch this out before the game's final launch but we're surprised it made it into a technical test in the first place. It'll be interesting to see how much grief the glitch causes when PVP goes live later today.

Read Also: Gamers glitch into Halo Infinite custom games, test out new Hydra gun

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

