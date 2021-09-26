The repulsor changes Halo forever, adds new dimension of play

Halo Infinite's new repulsor equipment is opening up a new dimension of Halo craziness with trick shots and anti-vehicle madness.

Halo Infinite introduces two new abilities that have dramatically changed how gamers play: The grappleshot and the repulsor. The repulsor is something we saw in early teasers--its how the Spartan reflected the plasma pistol shot back at the enemy--and players are doing some insane things with the new equipment.

The repulsor does exactly that. It propels things with repulsion. You can launch yourself in the air from the ground, bounce off of walls, fling weapons to allies, use it to blast the flag across the map, bounce sticky grenades back at enemies, and best of all, utterly demolish vehicles by pushing them off the map. This piece of equipment has far-reaching implications for the meta.

It didn't take long before gamers started doing crazy things in the Halo Infinite technical preview. Players are using the repulsor in extremely creative ways much to the frustration and headache to their enemies. It's utter madness.