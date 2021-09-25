Halo Infinite's graphics have massively improved since 2020

Halo Infinite's second technical preview shows big visual upgrades over the controversial 2020 reveal.

Halo Infinite's graphics have changed dramatically over the last year. The game looks good now. Actually, it looks really good on both PC and Xbox Series X. Some big improvements include high-resolution textures, significantly upgraded lighting effects with light and shadow rolling off of detailed weapon textures, reflective surfaces that gleam brightly, and impressively layered environments that add lots of immersion.

While Halo Infinite does look best on PC (which is to be expected) the Xbox Series X version is holding its own. We've taken a few screenshots and put them side-by-side to compare the Xbox Series X version with a PC running an NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super GPU in tandem with an Ryzen 3700X CPU. The results are pretty impressive.

Remember that this is just the technical test and the game could look even better when it ships. Also remember this is multiplayer, not the campaign, but given the story mode is singleplayer-only it could potentially look even better than its always-online live game counterpart.

Halo Infinite releases December 8 as both a free-to-play multiplayer release as well as a premium $59.99 campaign game.