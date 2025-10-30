Halo 2 & Halo 3 are being remade with sprint, no multiplayer, only campaigns

After the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, it has been leaked that Halo 2 and 3 will also be remade, with no word on when they will be unveiled.

TL;DR: Halo Studios is reportedly remaking Halo 2 and Halo 3, following the recent Halo: Campaign Evolved remake. These remakes will include sprint mechanics but exclude multiplayer, which is reserved for the upcoming Halo 7. No release dates are confirmed, and Halo 7 will feature its own campaign separate from Halo Infinite.

It was only recently that Halo Studios unveiled Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the classic Halo title "Halo: Combat Evolved," and now we are hearing that the first Halo game isn't the only one to be getting the remake treatment, as Halo 2 and Halo 3 are also teed up for remakes.

The rumor comes from the X account "Halo Leaks," which wrote in a recent post that it has learned "Halo 2 & Halo 3 are being remade". Additionally, the X account said both titles will also have sprint mechanics, as does Halo: Campaign Evolved, and neither title will feature any multiplayer aspect, as Halo Studios, Xbox, and Microsoft are saving that for the upcoming Halo 7.

Halo Leaks wrote in a follow-up post that there currently isn't an estimated time of arrival for when both of these titles will be announced, and that the same source that informed them about the Campaign Evolved development told them about Halo 2 and 3. Furthermore, Halo Leaks wrote that it's possible Halo Studios is using the announcement of Halo Campaign Evolved as a tester to gauge audience reaction before going ahead with the remakes of Halo 2 and 3, albeit the leaker says "but this is just guessing".

The leaker was asked about Halo 7 and if it was going to be a multiplayer exclusive title, meaning no campaign. In response to this question, Halo Leaks wrote, "Halo 7 will still have it's own campaign / sequel to Halo Infinite, but I don't believe they'll be launching together based off what my sources have told me about it."