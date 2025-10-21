New Halo game to release on PS5 and not the Nintendo Switch 2

A new leak has suggested that Microsoft is going to be bringing the next Halo title scheduled to announce this Friday over to the PlayStation 5.

Halo Studios is rumored to launch two new Halo games next year, and one is meant to be unveiled on Friday at the Halo World Championship. That title is meant to be the Halo Combat Evolved Remake, and now leaks are suggesting it will be launching on PS5 as well as Xbox.

The latest Halo rumor has come from Grunt.api, a known Halo insider and dataminer who accurately predicted on November 11, 2021 that Halo Infinite's multiplayer was going to release on November 15. Grunt.api has had a fairly solid track record when it comes to Halo rumors, and now the dataminer is writing the upcoming Halo game scheduled to be unveiled at the Halo World Cup on Friday will be getting a simultaneous release on the PS5.

Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch 2 users, Grunt.api was unable to find any evidence to suggest the Halo Combat Evolved Remake was launching on Nintendo's latest console. According to Grunt.api, the evidence that was found two new Halo games listed in the API, both with PlayStation compatibility.

As for the game rumored to be announced on Friday, Rebs Gaming, who spoke to Grunt.api, wrote in a recent X post that at least one of these new Halo games is going to be announced on Friday at the Halo World Championship. As always with leaked information, take it with a healthy amount of skepticism until the official confirmation is made by Halo Studios.