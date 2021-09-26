Halo Infinite's shock rifle can create electricity traps

Gamers can create traps by electrifying dropped weapons with the shock rifle, and shock damage can actually pass through enemies.

Halo Infinite's shock rifle can do interesting things like create electrified traps out of dropped weapons.

Players can drop weapons in Halo Infinite with a button press. Weapons also fall when you die, so enemies can pick up that rocket launcher or sniper rifle. Halo Infinite's new shock rifle can actually turn these items into dangerous AOE traps.

The new shock rifle in Halo Infinite is a lot of fun. It can zap players with a stream of lightning that would make Tesla proud. You can also make your own Death Sentry straight out of Diablo 2 by shooting dropped weapons with the shock rifle. The electricity will pass through the guns in a crackling line of death--turns out Infinite's weapons are all highly conductive. The zaps only last for a bit (a couple of seconds) but it's enough to strip shields and even kill players.

You can also create a closed circuit by connected all the weapons in a line.

Oh, and the electricity will also arc over to other enemies so it's entirely possible to get multi-kills with these innovative shock traps.