The next version of Oculus Touch controllers has cameras inside them

Leaked images of an unreleased Oculus Touch controller lend credence to the rumors of an upcoming Oculus Quest 2 Pro announcement.

Someone with access to Facebook's unreleased hardware might be in trouble right now. Last week, a pair of screen captures depicting a new set of Oculus controllers popped on Imgur, and there's a good chance they belong to the rumored Quest Pro headset.

The leaked screenshots appear to depict a modified Quest 2 Touch controller. The controller's shell is the standard white color of the Quest 2, and it has the same trigger and side grip buttons as the Quest 2 controller.

A notable difference between this leaked controller and the standard Quest 2 controllers is the lack of a tracking halo. Since the first generation, Oculus Touch controllers have always featured a halo that wraps around your hand and houses the tracking LEDs. This new controller doesn't have a tracking halo. Instead, it appears to have embedded cameras for spatial tracking.

Putting cameras on the controllers would be a welcome change. This innovation would eliminate tracking occlusion when reaching behind your body or above your head in VR if done well. The new controllers seem to have a camera on the face and an array around the bottom.

Next month, Facebook will host the annual Facebook Connect conference, where it will undoubtedly share details of its upcoming hardware projects. Last year, Oculus revealed the Quest 2 during the Facebook connect.

Facebook said it plans to keep the Quest 2 around for a while, so we don't expect to hear about a successor this year. However, rumors have long been circulating about a possible higher-priced model with additional bells and whistles.

The next Facebook Connect conference is scheduled for October 28. We suspect Facebook will make an official announcement then.