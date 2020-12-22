All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Anker just released a magnetic charge dock for Oculus Quest 2

Anker's new Charge Dock for Oculus Quest 2 gives you magnetic, cable-free charging for your VR headset and Touch controllers.

Published Tue, Dec 22 2020 9:58 PM CST
Are you tired of plugging in your Quest 2 when you're done playing with it? With Anker's new Charging Dock for Quest 2, you will never have to worry about that again.

Anker just released a magnetic charge dock for Oculus Quest 2 01 | TweakTown.com
When Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2 headset, the company also revealed that it would work with partners to launch a series of officially supported accessories for the Quest 2 headset. At launch, we learned of the VR Cover face cushions and some Logitech headphone options, along with the Oculus brand Elite head straps.

Today, Anker joined the pack with a magnetic charge dock for the Quest 2 headset and the Touch controller.

Anker just released a magnetic charge dock for Oculus Quest 2 02 | TweakTown.com

Anker's Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 features a sleek design that would look great on any shelf. The controllers slip snugly into slots on either side, while the headset sits between them in its own compartment.

Anker includes a magnetic USB-C dongle for the Quest 2 headset, which connects to a magnetic USB cable tucked inside the dock. The package contains two rechargeable batteries and battery covers for the controllers with contact points for the charger.

The Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2 is available for pre-order for $86.99 on Amazon.com, Anker.com, and Oculus.com.

NEWS SOURCES:us.anker.com, roadtovr.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

