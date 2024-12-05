Omni One Core is a VR treadmill for PC gamers and is compatible with all headsets

The Omni One Core is a full VR treadmill system for PC gamers that already have a headset, and it looks pretty impressive when paired with Half-Life: Alyx.

We've previously covered Virtuix's Omni One, a full-body VR system that offers 360-degree movement because you're on a treadmill. It solves one of the key issues of VR gaming: being able to move around freely when confined to limited space.

The Omni One, priced at $3,495, is a complete system that includes a Pico 4 Enterprise headset with an impressive 4K 4320 × 2160 (1200 PPI) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support, and the Snapdragon XR2 chipset. It is an all-in-one system, ala the Meta Quest, with its games, storefront, and library, while also being able to connect a PC and access SteamVR.

That brings us to the Omni One Core, which brings the same immersive full 360-degree movement and freedom as the Omni One system for PC gamers who already have a VR headset with controllers.

The Omni One Core includes a 4-foot-diameter treadmill, a support vest with a sturdy aluminum arm, overshoes, foot trackers, and a Bluetooth dongle for connecting to a PC. According to the company, the Omni One PC app replaces input with physical movement on the treadmill.

Here's a video of someone using the Omni One Core to play Half-Life: Alyx and Skyrim VR.

"We're thrilled to offer Omni One Core to PC gamers looking for an easy-to-use, immersive VR experience," said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. "This product allows players to physically walk and run around inside their favorite game worlds while offering a way to burn calories and stay fit while gaming."

Like the all-in-one system, the Omni One Core is designed for easy, tool-free assembly and has built-in wheels for portability and storage. Priced at $2,595, visit Virtuix.com for more information.