The rumored Quest 2 successor is not happening this year

Facebook is working on a new Quest headset but it won't be available in 2021. The company is committed to the Quest 2 platform.

Published Sun, Apr 18 2021 11:27 PM CDT
Facebook Reality Labs' top brass shot down the rumours that predict an Oculus Quest 3 or Quest Pro headset is coming this year. Quest 2 will be on the market for "a long while."

Andrew Bosworth, VP Facebook Reality Labs, and John Carmack, Consulting CTO at Oculus, answered several community questions on Twitter Spaces. The discussion also touched on some rumours concerning upcoming hardware.

Bosworth recently teased that a Quest Pro may be in the works during an Instagram-based ask-me-anything event. It turns out his comments were more of a tease than you may have expected. Quest Pro seems to be a real thing, but we won't see it this year. UploadVR posted a partial transcript of the call which highlights a few key details from the discussion.

"I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorize that we would want to introduce," said Andrew Bosworth in a recent Twitter Q and A event.

Bosworth followed that up by reinforcing that Facebook is betting big on the Quest 2 as a great entry point to get into VR. "Quest 2 is going to be in the market for a while - for a long while, and it's gonna be, you know, I think the best bet for the most accessible way to get into VR and have a great experience."

Facebook is less committed to the original Quest headset, with the first Quest 2 exclusive title incoming. However, Facebook still encourages developers to support both headsets. Bosworth pointed out that supporting Quest 1 gives developers access to "7 figures of additional users" who could buy their content. Support for the first Quest isn't going away any time soon. Developers can release games that don't run on the older hardware, but Facebook is currently discouraging that practice.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

