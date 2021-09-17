AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU rumor: at least 60% faster than RDNA 2

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 will improve performance over RDNA 2 'by 60% at a minimum' according to the very latest rumors from MLID.

AMD has caught up considerably against NVIDIA with its new RDNA 2 graphics architecture, with the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT both kick-ass graphics cards -- but man-oh-man, the RDNA 3 architecture is going to be delicious.

We have already heard rumors of the RDNA 3 GPU and its flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT powered by the Navi 31 GPU and shaping up to be a beast. Now we have Tom from Moore's Law is Dead teasing that RDNA 3 will "improve performance by 60% at a minimum" with multiple sources telling him that the Radeon RX 7900 XT will be "roughly double" the RX 6900 XT.

Tom does note that people need remember that "theoretical top performance, and real-world performance are not the same thing". Tom continues, adding that "just because the top model performs a certain way in a simulation, does not mean it will in practice once its actually fabricated in silicon, packaged, and requires cooling".

Another big note from Tom @ MLID is that the Radeon RX 7000 series pricing has AMD "increase pricing by almost an entire tier"... so expect to pay more than ever before for the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.