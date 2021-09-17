All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk named his pet, causing specific cryptocurrencies to spike

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently shared an image of his new pet, and the name he chose caused cryptocurrencies to spike.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 2:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk is no stranger to making waves in the cryptocurrency market, and now the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is at again.

On September 13, Elon Musk shared to his personal Twitter account an image of his new pet, a very small Shiba Inu puppy. Musk stated in the post that "Floki has arrived", causing some cryptocurrency coins to have major spikes in value. The Floki Inu coin saw massive gains and other alternative coins with similar naming schemes such as Floki Shiba and Super Floki.

Both Floki Shiba and Super Floki saw a 150% rise in value. Musk has previously voiced his support for the most famous Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu Doge. Musk has even gone as far to say to that Dogecoin could one day become Earth's main currency. "But fate loves irony... The most entertaining outcome is often the most likely and arguably the most entertaining outcome, and [the] most ironic outcome would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in the future", said Musk earlier this year.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Elon Musk named his pet, causing specific cryptocurrencies to spike 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K Gold Plated BTC Limited Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.79
$5.79$5.79$5.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2021 at 9:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.