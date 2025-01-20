All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Elon Musk confirms he cheated to become a top player in Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV

Elon Musk has revealed private messages with a YouTuber where he confirms how he is top-ranked player in both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk's private messages with a YouTuber were shared online, revealing how he is is a top-ranked player in both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV.

Elon Musk has admitted that he broke the terms of service, or the rules, for both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV in order to achieve his world-renowned global top 20 rank.

The Elon Musk gaming controversy began when Musk hosted a live stream on X of him playing the recently released Path of Exile 2, and with thousands of fans tuning into the livestream, it wasn't long before players of the game began to notice some things that were quite peculiar. Musk's character was already 97 at the time of the livestream, making him one of the highest-ranked players in the game.

Gamers found it hard to believe Musk was able to achieve such a high level and also fulfill all his duties at SpaceX, Tesla, X, and his other companies, especially considering the highest-ranked players are sometimes playing for upwards of 40 hours straight in a race to be the first for specific ranks. Other glaring red flags were Musk leaving valuable items on the floor, seemingly not knowing how the UI works, and many others that are outlined here.

YouTuber and streamer Asmongold released a video covering all of these red flags that called Musk's "gaming skill" into question, which Musk replied to by releasing private direct messages with Asmongold where he called him a "maverick" and said, "He is not his own man." Musk's comments were in reference to Asmongold saying he will talk to his editors about posting/streaming content to X.

Now, more details have emerged, with Musk talking to YouTuber @NikoWrex, who asked him directly, "Was it your intention to take full credit for leveling your HC characters?". To which Musk responded, "The top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race."

This statement, among others from Musk, confirms the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is actively engaging in account sharing, which is technically prohibited in both Diablo IV and Path of Exile -- as stated in each of the games' Terms of Service.

Elon Musk's admission that he is sharing his accounts with other people who are more than likely getting all the in-game items and levels required to compete at the end-game level brings into question the legitimacy of his rankings in each game. Consider this. Imagine a global top-ranked chess player touting his skill at the game by pointing to his elo rank, which is a number used to reflect a level of competency or skill relative to other players. Then you find out the player achieved this number by letting other players play his account.

DM Screenshots

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, dsogaming.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

