GTA V in 8 years: $6.4 billion earned from 150 million sales

It's been eight years since Grand Theft Auto V has released, and to celebrate let's take a look at some of the milestones the game has made.

Right now fans aren't too happy about GTA V. The game is 8 years old today and will soon span three generations of console hardware (for comparison's sake, Rockstar released three separate Grand Theft Auto games on the PS2). Fans have expressed their frustrations by disliking the recent GTA V E&E PS5 trailer en masse--right now the trailer has 184,000 dislikes on YouTube.

Still, GTA V is a thundering success for both Rockstar Games and Take-Two. Since its release in 2013, the sequel has helped the franchise generate an incredible $6.4 billion in revenues across 150 million game shipments worldwide. GTA V is so big that it makes up 43% of total Grand Theft Auto franchise sales (325 million). Fun fact: Grand Theft Auto earned nearly $1.5 billion in sales revenue when GTA V released in Take Two's Q3 FY14 period (September 17, 2013).

Take-Two has expected GTA V to moderate over time but the game continues raking in earnings every quarter and every year. In fact, GTA V and GTA Online just had their second best quarter ever from June - August 2021. Since launch, Rockstar has released 39 updates and pieces of content for GTA Online ranging from small tweaks to huge heists like the record-breaking Cayo Perico Heist. However, based on fan sentiment, it's possible the game's earnings may slow down.

As for the future of Grand Theft Auto...it looks like Rockstar will continue relying on existing games to fill in the gap between now and GTA VI's release, which may be as far out as 2025.

There's reports of a Grand Theft Auto HD trilogy remaster that packs in GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas into one bundle.

The controversial GTA V Expanded & Enhanced remaster on PS5 and Xbox Series X is due out in March 2022.