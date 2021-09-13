All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Database leak lists Titanfall 3, Crysis 4, GTA remasters, FF9 Remake

Lots of new unannounced games have been spotted on supposed GeForce Now files, including Titanfall 3, Kingdom Hearts IV, and more.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 13 2021 10:10 AM CDT
Intrepid coder Ighor July was able to load up the full GeForce Now catalog with 18,000+ games, which reportedly include listings for a ton of unannounced and unreleased sequels like Titanfall 3, Crysis 4, Kingdom Hearts IV and many more.

GeForce Now database listings may have outed some of gaming's biggest upcoming titles. The contents of the database was uploaded to a GitHub repository and shows surprising games including Titanfall 3, Crysis 4, Half-Life 2 Remastered, Kingdom Hearts IV, Final Fantasy 9 Remastered, and even the GTA remastered trilogy. The titles are listed as games but they don't have Steam app ids, which is to be expected because they haven't been released yet.

The source of the info is a coder named Ighor July who was able to gain access to the full GeForce Now library, which also had direct listings for upcoming PlayStation exclusives like God of War (2018) and even a New Super Mario Bros Wii game (which Nintendo brought to the Shield TV exclusively for China).

The following is a collection of the unannounced projects listed in the supposed database. There are 5,751 games and apps that aren't currently on Steam yet. These may not be real, and if they are real, the games may have been cancelled, delayed, or put in stasis:

  • Titanfall 3
  • Crysis 4
  • BioShock 2022
  • Injustice 3: Gods Will Fall
  • Half-Life 2 Remastered
  • Kingdom Hearts IV
  • Chrono Cross Remaster
  • Final Fantasy 9 Remake
  • ActRaiser Remake
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - Remastered
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Remastered
  • Grand Theft Auto 3 - Remastered
  • Gears 6

There's also mention of PS4 and PS5 exclusives too:

  • God of War
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Helldivers 2
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Returnal
NEWS SOURCE:ighor.medium.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

