Google confirms Pixel 10's new Tensor G5 chip is designed on the leading 3nm process from TSMC

TL;DR: Google's new Tensor G5 processor, built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process, powers the Pixel 10 series with up to 34% faster CPU and 60% improved TPU performance. Enhanced AI capabilities and a new Image Sensor Processor deliver superior responsiveness and high-quality video, marking Google's biggest chip upgrade yet.

Google has some big upgrades going on under its custom Tensor G5 processor inside of its newly-announced Pixel 10 family of smartphones, including the new flagship Pixel 10 Pro Fold foldable smartphone.

The company has posted a new blog explaining its new Google Tensor G5 processor being the "biggest upgrade yet" and delivering a major performance boost, with up to 34% more CPU performance. There's up to 60% more TPU performance. Mixed with the upgraded CPU performance, this makes the new Pixel smartphones more responsive with everyday use like web browsing, and the latest AI features (which are packed into Pixel 10).

Google's new Tensor G5 processor is fabbed on TSMC's leading 3nm process node, allowing the company to cram in more transistors onto the chip, making it more powerful and efficient. There's an all-new Image Sensor Processor (ISP) inside of the new Tensor G5 chip, allowing higher-quality videos on a Pixel 10 smartphone, even in low lighting, with 10-bit video by default for 1080p, and 4K30.

Google and TSMC have been working together on the new Tensor G5 chip on its 3nm process for the new Pixel 10 smartphones, with leaks of that from May 2024 in the link above. It was a big move for Google which had Samsung Electronics fab its Tensor G1, G2, G3, and recent G4 processors, leaving high-level executives at Samsung scratching their heads "intensively analyzing" how it lost Google to TSMC for Tensor chip production.