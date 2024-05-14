Google's Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL have leaked in a big way, check them out here

The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices isn't expected to debut until later this year, but here they are anyway.

The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL aren't expected to be released until later this year but that hasn't stopped them all from leaking ahead of time. Google has long had a problem with leaks, but this is early even by the company's standards - we don't expect Google to officially unveil these devices until October.

Regardless, new images shared by Rozetked appear to give us a full look at what these new phones will have to offer, huge Pixel 9 Pro XL and all. The new phones are set to replace the current Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, adding the XL to the lineup. And that big phone is clearly a big phone as the image below shows - that's an iPhone 15 Pro Max that it's making look small, there.

Questions will obviously now be asked about how these phones have leaked but if we ignore that for a moment, we can probably all agree that these devices look good. The camera bar around the back doesn't cover the full width of the device, which isn't necessarily anything more than a potential marketing problem.

With Google having previously started to tease its new phones early amid ongoing leaks, it's possible that we will see something similar happen this time around. There's no sign yet of an updated Pixel Fold, however, so that could be something that Google has managed to keep to itself at least.

One new phone that you won't have to wait until October for is the Pixel 8a. The budget phone goes on sale this week for $499.