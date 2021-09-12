All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5

New temperature tests dispel rumors and confirm the new PlayStation 5 actually keeps internal components cooler than launch PS5.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 12 2021 6:02 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony's new PlayStation 5 model keeps internal components substantially cooler than the launch model new findings confirm.

New PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5 85 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

New data from Igor's Lab and Hardware Busters show the new PlayStation 5 model (CFI-1100B) actually keeps internal components cooler than the launch model.

New PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5 534 | TweakTown.com

According to the findings, the new PS5's RAM runs up to 14 degrees cooler than the launch PS5's RAM under heavy load.

Hardware Busters notes that this new data is incompatible with the previous temperature readings, which suggested memory in the new PS5 ran hotter than the 2020 model. In response to considerable scrutiny that questioned their methodology, Hardware Busters decided to conduct new tests and compare the results with those from GamersNexus. This meant putting thermal sensors in different positions than the previous video.

New PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5 35 | TweakTown.comNew PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5 988 | TweakTown.com

The results also confirm the new PS5 keeps the APU cooler than the base model. The new PS5's SoC ran at 70C low (~73C on base PS5) and 62C in mid temperatures compared to the launch PS5's 69C. VRM on the new model is also 3 degrees cooler at ~68C.

In summary: Although the new PS5's heat sink is substantially smaller, that doesn't mean the console runs hotter or is inferior in any way. These tests prove the revision is actually a step up from the launch model, which is to be expected as Sony engineers continue refining the system and weigh those advancements with cost reduction.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.92
$45.92$45.44$44.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/12/2021 at 6:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:igorslab.de

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.