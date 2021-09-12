New PS5 RAM runs 14 degrees cooler than launch PlayStation 5

New temperature tests dispel rumors and confirm the new PlayStation 5 actually keeps internal components cooler than launch PS5.

New data from Igor's Lab and Hardware Busters show the new PlayStation 5 model (CFI-1100B) actually keeps internal components cooler than the launch model.

According to the findings, the new PS5's RAM runs up to 14 degrees cooler than the launch PS5's RAM under heavy load.

Hardware Busters notes that this new data is incompatible with the previous temperature readings, which suggested memory in the new PS5 ran hotter than the 2020 model. In response to considerable scrutiny that questioned their methodology, Hardware Busters decided to conduct new tests and compare the results with those from GamersNexus. This meant putting thermal sensors in different positions than the previous video.

The results also confirm the new PS5 keeps the APU cooler than the base model. The new PS5's SoC ran at 70C low (~73C on base PS5) and 62C in mid temperatures compared to the launch PS5's 69C. VRM on the new model is also 3 degrees cooler at ~68C.

In summary: Although the new PS5's heat sink is substantially smaller, that doesn't mean the console runs hotter or is inferior in any way. These tests prove the revision is actually a step up from the launch model, which is to be expected as Sony engineers continue refining the system and weigh those advancements with cost reduction.