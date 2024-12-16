World's first AI-powered PS5 cooler designed to prevent a gamers worst nightmare

TL;DR: SCRY has introduced the first AI-powered PS5 cooler, aimed at resolving overheating issues by ensuring optimal airflow for gamers. SCRY has introduced the first AI-powered PS5 cooler, aimed at resolving overheating issues by ensuring optimal airflow for gamers.

SCRY has launched a new line of coolers designed to provide smart AI-powered cooling to PS5 consoles, with each of the coolers providing real-time temperature control, quiet operation, and aesthetics.

The new line of AI-powered PS5 coolers is the Artic, Artic S, and Artic Pro, which were birthed out of several reports that PS5 consoles were prone to overheating, resulting in gamers being presented with an error message that prompted them to shut down the console and wait until it cooled down before powering it back on. Additionally, several reports from 2023 cited PS5 USB ports as "melting" the male end of a controller cable.

SCRY set out to provide a solution for those users that were unlucky enough to have a faulty PS5 console, or an environment that pushes an otherwise perfectly standard console to these extreme temperatures where faults like this occur. Below is a selection of images that show an Artic S cooler equipped to a PlayStation 5 Pro, and with the smart thermoregulation powered by SCRY's proprietary Smart Thermal AI chip, the cooler dynamically adjusts fan speeds to regulate high temperatures and prevent overheating. SCRY's cooler is able to reduce temperatures by up to 10°C (50°F) when the system is at load.

SCRY has designed its cooler with Plug & Play simplicity, as users are able to take advantage of the back USB 3.1 port on the console while simultaneously not losing the port, as each Artis cooler includes a USB 3.1 port. Notably, the cooler is able to regulate the internal temperature of the PS5 by maximizing the amount of airflow that is exhausted out of the system. With its additional fans, Artis coolers is able to dissipate heat out of the system, keeping internal components at cooler temperatures.

SCRY has started its pricing for its Artis coolers at $39, and more can be found out about them here.