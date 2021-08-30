All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

GTA 6's supposed Captain McClane is probably a character in GTA Online

The new supposed Grand Theft Auto 6 character is probably just for a new Grand Theft Auto Online content update, not GTA 6.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 10:12 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A post from voice actor Dave Jackson kicks off speculation of a new Grand Theft Auto 6 character, but the reality may be disappointing.

GTA 6's supposed Captain McClane is probably a character in GTA Online 21 | TweakTown.com

In a recent Facebook post, experienced voice actor Dave Jackson announced he'll be playing "police chief captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series." Jackson is a legitimate voice actor with an expansive portfolio that encompasses commercials, cartoons, and video games.

Gamers think Captain McClane might be an NPC in Grand Theft Auto 6, and while that's possible considering GTA 6 is probably set in Vice City, it's more likely that Jackson's character will be included in a GTA Online expansion.

Apparently Jackson doesn't actually know himself:

"I haven't been informed of that yet. They are producing a trailer for it so I hope it's GTA 6. If not, perhaps they'll keep me in mind for it when it eventually comes out. They seem to really like my voice for some reason so ya never know!" Jackson commented on Facebook.

It's worth mentioning that Rockstar Games does make trailers for GTA Online content and considering we probably won't see GTA 6 for a while, it's likely this is just for a GTA Online update.

Then again game studios do start recording voice overs very early on to use in games that are years away from release.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$25.99$25.29
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2021 at 3:41 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:facebook.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.