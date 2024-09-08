Grand Theft Auto VI document pulls together everything that's known about the game

With only a single official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI there is still many 'leaks' surrounding the title, and now they are all-in-one place.

Unfortunately, Grand Theft Auto VI is still quite far away. Take-Two Interactive only recently confirmed that the highly anticipated title's release window is currently slated for late 2025, and with still only one trailer out, there isn't much new to chew on about GTA 6.

Despite the one trailer, the upcoming release from Rockstar Games has experienced a significant amount of leaked information that has now, for the first time, been aggregated and presented in a clean, uniform PDF titled "The GTA VI Document (v1.5)." Obviously, if any more new information about the upcoming title is released, the document will be updated, and presumably, a new one will be published for the community of fans to dive into.

But, for those that haven't been following any of the leaked information about GTA 6 v1.5 the document is a great spot to start as it outlines the tumultuous timeline of GTA 6 information surfacing in various ways. Additionally, the document outlines all of the known information about the game such as mentioned characters, items and tools seen, weapons, leaked UI, multiplayer evidence, collectibles, vehicles, locations and much more.