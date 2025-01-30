All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation

An online retail store has listed the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, and the release date has now been removed.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: An online retail store briefly listed the release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, but the date has since been removed.

The release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of, if not the most sought-after date in the gaming industry, and now an online retailer has seemingly revealed it.

The online retailer is a Spanish store called XUruguay, which listed Grand Theft Auto 6's release for September 17, 2025. As you can probably imagine, gamers were quick to dissect the legitimacy of this "leak," with some suggesting it could be real, considering September lines up with Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive's confirmed release window of Fall 2025.

Further conversation was sparked when the online retailer promptly removed the date from its website, and when queried about how it obtained the release date,e the retailer said it works "directly with PlayStation, they let us know which products we can sell and on what dates."

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation 6515666
2

The release date isn't a randomly selected date in September either, as the date also has significance in the history of Grand Theft Auto -- it's the same release date as Grand Theft Auto 5.

These combined factors led to speculation the leak was somewhat credible, but as with all of these "leaks," they should be taken with an appropriate amount of skepticism, as the retailer could have its own motives, such as simply be trying to attract eyeballs to its name/website by posting a date for GTA 6 and then removing it to leave viewers wondering if it was accurate or a mistake.

As for what is official, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have stated Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:gizmochina.com, 80.lv

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

