Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation

The release date for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of, if not the most sought-after date in the gaming industry, and now an online retailer has seemingly revealed it.

The online retailer is a Spanish store called XUruguay, which listed Grand Theft Auto 6's release for September 17, 2025. As you can probably imagine, gamers were quick to dissect the legitimacy of this "leak," with some suggesting it could be real, considering September lines up with Rockstar and publisher Take-Two Interactive's confirmed release window of Fall 2025.

Further conversation was sparked when the online retailer promptly removed the date from its website, and when queried about how it obtained the release date,e the retailer said it works "directly with PlayStation, they let us know which products we can sell and on what dates."

The release date isn't a randomly selected date in September either, as the date also has significance in the history of Grand Theft Auto -- it's the same release date as Grand Theft Auto 5.

These combined factors led to speculation the leak was somewhat credible, but as with all of these "leaks," they should be taken with an appropriate amount of skepticism, as the retailer could have its own motives, such as simply be trying to attract eyeballs to its name/website by posting a date for GTA 6 and then removing it to leave viewers wondering if it was accurate or a mistake.

As for what is official, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have stated Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in the Fall of 2025.