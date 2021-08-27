If Halo Infinite is bad Halo 3 will save the day with this new feature

343i is testing a custom games browser for Halo 3--a move that will gain massive attention should Halo Infinite's MP fail.

Halo 3 custom games browser is coming with Master Chief Collection's season 8 update--a move that should prove to be massively popular if gamers don't like Halo Infinite.

If the recent tech test is anything to go by, Halo Infinite will be a total blast. The gunplay is smooth and satisfying and matches are tense and chaotic. Should Infinite's multiplayer falter (maybe because of the controversial shift to challenge-only progression) then gamers should have something really good to fall back on: Halo 3 customs.

Today 343i announced that it will soon start test flighting MCC's season 8 content. This update is absolutely massive for legacy Halo fans and includes a Halo 3 custom games browser. This will add a whole new dimension of engaging gameplay as players jump back in to relive old hilarious maps and gametypes. Halo 3 customs are revered as some of the most enjoyable experiences in Xbox gaming. Right now Halo Reach has a customs browser and I've found a ton of ridiculous gametypes like Fat Kid, Get to the top!, Desert Bus, Jump Rope, and even some great Invasion maps (yes, it is possible to have fun with Invasion).

Season 8 will also bring some strange updates like Flood coming to ODST Firefight. I don't know how I feel about this one--ODST Firefight never had Flood before and adding them will change the core experience. But 343i shows no signs of adjusting classic games so we should just strap in for the ride.

Check below for the new content that will be included in season 8's test flights: