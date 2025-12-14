Left 4 Dead creator reveals 4:Loop, a new time loop roguelike shooter from PlayStation

TL;DR: Sony and Bad Robot Games are developing 4:Loop, a four-player co-op shooter with roguelike time loop mechanics. Created by Left 4 Dead's Mike Booth, it emphasizes tactical teamwork, creative playstyle combinations, and persistent gear progression to defeat a powerful alien Mothership in a sci-fi universe.

Sony is helping fund and publish 4:Loop, a new live service four-player co-op shooter from Mike Booth, the creator of Left 4 Dead.

8

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

PlayStation's live service plans are starting to better take shape as SIE reveals its latest investment project. The game is called 4:Loop, and it's an online shooter where four players team up and blast enemies. 4:Loop has a time loop roguelike element where players will die and try again, accumulating gear and trying out new combinations of playstyles along the way.

Popular Popular Now: Half-Life 3 will be a Steam Machine launch title says journalist, Valve aiming for Spring 2026

According to Mike Booth, the game director leading the project at Bad Robot Games, the core idea is to give players the chance to persistently find advantages and exploit the game as much as possible.

"One of the things that attracts me to these games is the combinations of game mechanics that allow the player to be creative and come up with their own clever ways to win. Some runs even feel like you have such a great combination of tools that you 'break the game.' Providing that kind of creative improvisation and especially replayability in an exciting world you can explore with your friends is very much the kind of game I love to create," Booth said in a recent interview on the PlayStation Blog.

Booth goes on to explain the core gameplay loop and the basic motivations that players have in each run:

"The goal of the players is to draw the attention of the Mothership by disrupting the alien's global mining operation, and then somehow destroy it. Each time the four-player team succeeds in a mission, they make choices to improve their equipment, building out a unique kit to survive the epic boss battle at the end of the Act," Booth says, bringing to mind a combination of Halo's Firefight and Destiny's strike missions.

"If the team completes all three Acts, they defeat the Mothership and save the world. All of this is, of course, easier said than done."

No release date has been announced for 4:Loop, but Sony and Bad Robot are currently conducting closed playtests. You can sign up here.