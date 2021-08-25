All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Celebrate 20 years of Halo with a custom Xbox Series X you can't buy

Halo Infinite will miss Halo's 20th anniversary, and instead Microsoft is releasing a $549 special edition Xbox Series X console.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 6:14 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Halo Infinite will not release in time to celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary, and Microsoft is instead releasing a custom $549 Xbox Series X instead.

Halo will turn 20 years old on November 15, 2021. Sadly due to coronavirus interruptions and internal development complexities, Halo Infinite won't be ready in time for the big day. Instead, Microsoft is giving fans an opportunity to buy a premium product that will sell out nearly instantly to commemorate two decades of one of gaming's most pivotal shooters.

Celebrate 20 years of Halo with a custom Xbox Series X you can't buy 22 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new custom Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is priced at $549, or about $50 more than the usual Series X console as it comes with a copy of Halo Infinite. The system is already sold out at retailers like Walmart and has yet to go on sale on sites like Best Buy. Considering base Xbox Series X consoles are still flying off the shelves due to extreme demand, don't expect to actually get one of these snazzy custom consoles.

Celebrate 20 years of Halo with a custom Xbox Series X you can't buy 12 | TweakTown.com

The custom Halo Infinite Series X console comes with a Forerunner paintjob with some amazing-looking stars at the top, hearkening back to the old Halo 3 teaser of yore. It also has blue accenting at the top versus the Series X's standard green as a nod to Cortana's ghostly glow.

Celebrate 20 years of Halo with a custom Xbox Series X you can't buy 212 | TweakTown.com

Seagate is also offering a custom 5TB external USB 3.2 Gen 1 HDD with a stylized Halo case, and the 5TB Game Drive will be priced at a cool $159.99.

Conquer your gaming limits-while showing your love for Halo with the officially-licensed Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox. Pocket-sized, up to 5TB of storage, shrouded in exclusive artwork, plus customizable LEDs to create an epic Halo experience. Play Halo Infinite directly from the drive on your Xbox One or use it to store the entire back catalog of Halo games on your Xbox Series X|S. Arm yourself with the power of your Halo Infinite Game Drive-adventure awaits. The Halo Infinite Special Edition Seagate Game Drive for Xbox will be available this October for $99.99 (2TB) and $159.99 (5TB) from select retailers worldwide.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox Series X Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2021 at 5:58 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.