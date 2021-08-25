Celebrate 20 years of Halo with a custom Xbox Series X you can't buy

Halo Infinite will not release in time to celebrate Halo's 20th anniversary, and Microsoft is instead releasing a custom $549 Xbox Series X instead.

Halo will turn 20 years old on November 15, 2021. Sadly due to coronavirus interruptions and internal development complexities, Halo Infinite won't be ready in time for the big day. Instead, Microsoft is giving fans an opportunity to buy a premium product that will sell out nearly instantly to commemorate two decades of one of gaming's most pivotal shooters.

The new custom Halo Infinite Xbox Series X is priced at $549, or about $50 more than the usual Series X console as it comes with a copy of Halo Infinite. The system is already sold out at retailers like Walmart and has yet to go on sale on sites like Best Buy. Considering base Xbox Series X consoles are still flying off the shelves due to extreme demand, don't expect to actually get one of these snazzy custom consoles.

The custom Halo Infinite Series X console comes with a Forerunner paintjob with some amazing-looking stars at the top, hearkening back to the old Halo 3 teaser of yore. It also has blue accenting at the top versus the Series X's standard green as a nod to Cortana's ghostly glow.

Seagate is also offering a custom 5TB external USB 3.2 Gen 1 HDD with a stylized Halo case, and the 5TB Game Drive will be priced at a cool $159.99.