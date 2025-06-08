Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer teases return of classic franchise in 2026--is it Halo?

Microsoft will celebrate 25 years of Xbox next year, and the milestone will be commemorated by multiple new games set in old classic Xbox franchises.

Xbox gaming CEO Phil Spencer teases the return of a classic Xbox franchise in 2026, one that's been there from the beginning...and it could be Halo.

Today, Microsoft made waves by announcing the first Xbox handheld, revealed a bunch of games including Black Ops 7, and also solidified the Xbox PC brand label. 2026 will be a big year for gaming with GTA 6's release, but Microsoft is celebrating 25 years of Xbox next year, complete with a nostalgic games lineup that hearkens back to the days of yore.

The lineup of games includes the new Fable reboot, the sixth Gears of War game, and even a new Forza title. But there's one game that hasn't been announced just yet, and it's set in a series that was with Xbox from the start. While nothing's been confirmed so far, it's possible that this franchise is Halo.

Here's what Phil Spencer said at today's event:

"Looking ahead, next year marks 25 years of Xbox. It's a big milestone for the platform and franchises that you helped build and make popular. We couldn't have done this without everyone who's been on this journey. "As we think about bringing a new generation of players to these iconic franchises, I'm excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable,the next Forza, Gears of War E-Day, and the return of a classic that's been with us since the beginning."

Last year in October, 343 Industries announced a total rebrand, changing its name to Halo Studios complete with new management and leadership.

The team said it had shifted focus to Unreal Engine 5 and was working on two Halo projects in tandem in an effort to build "the next phase of Halo."

The current speculation is that Halo Studios could have a Halo Combat Evolved remaster ready by 2026 for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles, but this hasn't been confirmed and remains a rumor.