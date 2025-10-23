Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition announced

Just as we predicted, Bethesda is re-releasing Fallout 4 to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.
Today, Bethesda announced the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, an updated re-release of the original game packed with extra content. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and, for the first time ever, the Nintendo Switch 2.
Similar to the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the Fallout version will come with the base game alongside all official expansions. Fallout 4's Creation Club is also getting revamped into the newer Creations infrastructure, and the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition gives players access to 150 player creations. Plus, the game also carries forward Fallout 4's console mod support.
- Read more: Report: Starfield coming to Switch 2 in 2026, will also launch on PS5
- Read more: Bethesda may release Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition to celebrate 10 years since launch
There are two ways to get the content: Buy the new Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition outright, or upgrade an existing copy of Fallout 4 to the Anniversary Edition.
The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition releases November 10, 2025 on all platforms except for the Switch 2--that version won't come until 2026.
The move sees Microsoft attempting to capitalize on Fallout season 2's exposure and success throughout the holidays--the second season is due to premiere sometime in December.
Creations Come to Fallout 4!
For the first time ever, Creations are coming to Fallout 4! The Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition introduces a brand-new in-game Creations menu, making it easier than ever to discover, download and enjoy content from professional developers and passionate enthusiasts alike. That means you'll see even more new content coming to the Commonwealth, ready to transform your adventure in exciting new ways.
Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will be available on Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Steam and PC. The Anniversary Upgrade comes to the same platforms, and players on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus will be able to access the DLCs and/or Creations content via two Upgrade options. The team also announced that the Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.