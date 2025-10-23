Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition announced

Bethesda is re-releasing a new Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition with extra features and content like Creations and all DLC, and it's also coming to Switch 2.

TL;DR: Bethesda is releasing Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition on November 10, 2025, featuring the base game, all expansions, revamped Creation Club content, and 150 player creations. Available on major platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, it supports console mods and offers upgrade options.

Just as we predicted, Bethesda is re-releasing Fallout 4 to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today, Bethesda announced the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, an updated re-release of the original game packed with extra content. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and, for the first time ever, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Similar to the Skyrim Anniversary Edition, the Fallout version will come with the base game alongside all official expansions. Fallout 4's Creation Club is also getting revamped into the newer Creations infrastructure, and the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition gives players access to 150 player creations. Plus, the game also carries forward Fallout 4's console mod support.

There are two ways to get the content: Buy the new Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition outright, or upgrade an existing copy of Fallout 4 to the Anniversary Edition.

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition releases November 10, 2025 on all platforms except for the Switch 2--that version won't come until 2026.

The move sees Microsoft attempting to capitalize on Fallout season 2's exposure and success throughout the holidays--the second season is due to premiere sometime in December.