AMD Aldebaran: AMD's first MCM GPU will launch later this year

AMD is now shipping out its very first Radeon Instinct MI200 accelerators, codenamed Aldebaran -- is an exciting new CDNA 2-based MCM (multi-chip module) graphics card made for datacenters of the future.

The new CDNA 2 architecture succeeds the CDNA architecture, which is an architecture AMD created specifically for data centers, with the new Aldebaran GPU now shipping to its first customers. If that's happening, we should expect AMD to push more and more of these out as we slide towards the end of 2021.

We don't know if the new MCM GPU is made on 7nm, but AMD's last slide on Aldebaran simply mentioned they would be using an "Advanced Node" which could be 7nm+ or 5nm. Aldebaran is AMD's first MCM GPU, but it's for datacenters -- gamers won't get to see an MCM-based Radeon GPU until 2022 with the introduction of the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU will power the Instinct MI200, Aldebaran will compete against Intel's next-gen Xe-HPC and NVIDIA Hopper GPU architectures. We should expect both of these new GPUs to launch in the next year, but AMD has done it yet again -- been there first like they have been with many technologies over the years.

More AMD next-gen GPU news

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.

AMD Navi 31 : Multi-Compute Die ( MCD ) tape out in Q4 2021

AMD Navi 32 : Multi-Compute Die ( MCD ) tape out in Q4 2021

AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022

We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the flagship Navi 31 GPU (along with the Navi 32, and Navi 33 designs) sometime in Q2 2022.