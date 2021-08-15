All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Aldebaran: AMD's first MCM GPU will launch later this year

AMD's first MCM (multi-chip module) GPU for the CDNA 2-based Radeon Instinct MI200 will launch later this year, exciting times.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 15 2021 7:52 PM CDT
AMD is now shipping out its very first Radeon Instinct MI200 accelerators, codenamed Aldebaran -- is an exciting new CDNA 2-based MCM (multi-chip module) graphics card made for datacenters of the future.

AMD Aldebaran: AMD's first MCM GPU will launch later this year 02 | TweakTown.com
The new CDNA 2 architecture succeeds the CDNA architecture, which is an architecture AMD created specifically for data centers, with the new Aldebaran GPU now shipping to its first customers. If that's happening, we should expect AMD to push more and more of these out as we slide towards the end of 2021.

We don't know if the new MCM GPU is made on 7nm, but AMD's last slide on Aldebaran simply mentioned they would be using an "Advanced Node" which could be 7nm+ or 5nm. Aldebaran is AMD's first MCM GPU, but it's for datacenters -- gamers won't get to see an MCM-based Radeon GPU until 2022 with the introduction of the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD Aldebaran: AMD's first MCM GPU will launch later this year 03 | TweakTown.com

AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU will power the Instinct MI200, Aldebaran will compete against Intel's next-gen Xe-HPC and NVIDIA Hopper GPU architectures. We should expect both of these new GPUs to launch in the next year, but AMD has done it yet again -- been there first like they have been with many technologies over the years.

More AMD next-gen GPU news

AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.

  • AMD Navi 31: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 32: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
  • AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022

We should expect AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture, the flagship Navi 31 GPU (along with the Navi 32, and Navi 33 designs) sometime in Q2 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

