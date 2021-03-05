All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD's next-gen dual-die 'Aldebaran' GPU teased on Instinct MI200

AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU teased as dual-die MCM (multi-chip module) for the Instinct MI200, competes against NVIDIA Hopper GPU.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Mar 5 2021 9:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI200 has been in the headlines more and more over the last few months, with a new rumor suggesting the new Aldebaran -- a new compute architecture for Instinct MI200 that will be a dual-die GPU.

AMD's next-gen dual-die 'Aldebaran' GPU teased on Instinct MI200 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new dual-die Aldebaran GPU has been spotted by Coelacanth's Dream inside of some new Linux patches and hidden in code, with a patch from February 24 referring to the Aldebaran dual-die GPU as 'alde_die_0' and 'alde_die_1'. This would, in very obvious terms, refer to a dual-die GPU -- or MCM (multi-chip module) which is similar to the chiplet technology AMD uses on its Zen CPU family of processors.

AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU will be their first multi-chip module GPU that will compete with Intel Xe-HPC and NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPUs which should be MCM designs also. In the same patches for Linux it shuold be noted that there are references to HBM2E, which is the faster variant of the super-fast memory technology.

AMD's next-gen dual-die 'Aldebaran' GPU teased on Instinct MI200 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD can add more DRAM layers to increase memory amounts, versus adding more stacks thanks to the MCM design that Aldebaran and its dual-die GPU will bring. Things are about to get very, very interesting with these super-powered MCM designs coming to the GPU world very soon.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1132.49
$1249.94$1199.95$1420.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2021 at 7:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, coelacanth-dream.com, lists.freedesktop.org

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.