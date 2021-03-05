AMD's next-gen dual-die 'Aldebaran' GPU teased on Instinct MI200

AMD's next-gen Instinct MI200 has been in the headlines more and more over the last few months, with a new rumor suggesting the new Aldebaran -- a new compute architecture for Instinct MI200 that will be a dual-die GPU.

The new dual-die Aldebaran GPU has been spotted by Coelacanth's Dream inside of some new Linux patches and hidden in code, with a patch from February 24 referring to the Aldebaran dual-die GPU as 'alde_die_0' and 'alde_die_1'. This would, in very obvious terms, refer to a dual-die GPU -- or MCM (multi-chip module) which is similar to the chiplet technology AMD uses on its Zen CPU family of processors.

AMD's next-gen Aldebaran GPU will be their first multi-chip module GPU that will compete with Intel Xe-HPC and NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPUs which should be MCM designs also. In the same patches for Linux it shuold be noted that there are references to HBM2E, which is the faster variant of the super-fast memory technology.

AMD can add more DRAM layers to increase memory amounts, versus adding more stacks thanks to the MCM design that Aldebaran and its dual-die GPU will bring. Things are about to get very, very interesting with these super-powered MCM designs coming to the GPU world very soon.