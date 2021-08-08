MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT on Newegg for $1100, should be around $400

AMD has already announced its new mid-range Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which will cost "$379" and launches on August 11 -- but MSI's new Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X is now on Newegg for $1100. Nice one.

MSI's new Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X costing $1100 is absolutely insane, but it isn't insane in this New World of insane graphics card prices. It shouldn't be like this, but hey -- nothing we can do right now. The overpriced Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X card from MSI is being sold by a third-party seller in China -- ahead of the August 11 NDA.

But the thing is... how is Newegg allowing an unreleased graphics card to not only be listed but for sale on their website is beyond me. This card in particular is MSI's flagship Radeon RX 6600 XT in its GAMING X form, but $1100... yeah, I don't know about that. It's a 1080p graphics card, and $1100 is a tough pill to swallow.