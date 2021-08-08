All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT on Newegg for $1100, should be around $400

MSI's new Radoen RX 6600 XT GAMING X graphics card hits Newegg for $1100, meanwhile AMD has a $379 MSRP on the RX 6600 XT. LEL.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 9:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has already announced its new mid-range Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which will cost "$379" and launches on August 11 -- but MSI's new Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X is now on Newegg for $1100. Nice one.

MSI Radeon RX 6600 XT on Newegg for $1100, should be around $400 01 | TweakTown.com

MSI's new Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X costing $1100 is absolutely insane, but it isn't insane in this New World of insane graphics card prices. It shouldn't be like this, but hey -- nothing we can do right now. The overpriced Radeon RX 6600 XT GAMING X card from MSI is being sold by a third-party seller in China -- ahead of the August 11 NDA.

But the thing is... how is Newegg allowing an unreleased graphics card to not only be listed but for sale on their website is beyond me. This card in particular is MSI's flagship Radeon RX 6600 XT in its GAMING X form, but $1100... yeah, I don't know about that. It's a 1080p graphics card, and $1100 is a tough pill to swallow.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming Radeon RX 6700 XT (RX 6700 XT Gaming X 12G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$979.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2021 at 8:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, newegg.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.