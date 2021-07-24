PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6600 XT listed for $868 in New Zealand

AMD is gearing up into the release of its mid-range Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, with AIB partner PowerColor having its new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards listed with a New Zealand retailer for $868... yeah.

PowerColor seems to have a few different variants of the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6600 XT, with the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Fighter, Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Hellhound, and the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Red Devil. They're all listed with New Zealand retailers, with the same flat price of around $1250 NZD -- or around $868.

I don't think we'll be paying that price, they're most likely placeholder pricing for NZ retailers -- because as VideoCardz points out the higher-end Radeon RX 6700 XT is the same price. We're expecting AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card to launch on August 11, with no reference board on offer -- AIB partners will be offering all Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards.

I've got a few Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards en-route as I type, so expect day one reviews from me as usual here on TweakTown.