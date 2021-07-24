All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6600 XT listed for $868 in New Zealand

Sigh... PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6600 XT listed for $868 in New Zealand... absolutely ridiculous pricing continues worldwide.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jul 24 2021 8:56 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Jul 24 2021 11:17 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is gearing up into the release of its mid-range Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, with AIB partner PowerColor having its new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards listed with a New Zealand retailer for $868... yeah.

PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6600 XT listed for 8 in New Zealand 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

PowerColor seems to have a few different variants of the RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6600 XT, with the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Fighter, Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Hellhound, and the Radeon RX 6600 XT 8GB Red Devil. They're all listed with New Zealand retailers, with the same flat price of around $1250 NZD -- or around $868.

I don't think we'll be paying that price, they're most likely placeholder pricing for NZ retailers -- because as VideoCardz points out the higher-end Radeon RX 6700 XT is the same price. We're expecting AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card to launch on August 11, with no reference board on offer -- AIB partners will be offering all Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards.

I've got a few Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards en-route as I type, so expect day one reviews from me as usual here on TweakTown.

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1558.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2021 at 11:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, pbtech.co.nz

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.