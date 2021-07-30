AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: 8GB GDDR6, launches August 11 for $379

AMD's new mid-range RDNA 2 graphics card is here, with the introduction of the Radeon RX 6600 XT debuting during Chinajoy (and a press event online that I attended).

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Radeon RX 6600 XT is aimed at the 1080p gaming market, and will be competing directly with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060. AMD's new Radeon RX 6600 XT rocks 8GB of GDDR6 memory, while NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 features 12GB of GDDR6.

Inside, the new Navi 23 XT-based Radeon RX 6600 XT has 32 Compute Units, has its GPU clocked at 2359MHz (at least in reference form), 32MB of Infinity Cache, and 1 x 8-pin PCIe power connector and 160W TDP.

The new AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT beats NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 in 1080p gaming without a problem, with some pretty good gains across the board here. But, the Radeon RX 6600 XT will lose to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, but I'll wait for my own benchmarks before the final word is out.

If you're playing competitive games like Apex Legends, CS:GO, DOTA 2, Valorant, and others -- then yo'll be enjoying some huge frames on the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

We can't forget ray tracing and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) which will boost up performance significantly in the games that support it. 79FPS average at 1080p with the Epic preset + ray tracing on Godfall is not too damn bad at all, neither is 77FPS average at 1080p in Resident Evil: Village.

There will be no reference model of the Radeon RX 6600 XT... even though the slide decks show one, which is not only disappointing but very misleading. I had to confirm with AMD that there wasn't a reference card, there will only be custom AIB partner cards available.

We're looking at ASRock, ASUS, BIOSTAR, GIGABYTE, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX, and Yeston making custom Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards which will be available starting August 11, 2021. I have a few of those custom cards here, and on the way so you can expect reviews from me on TweakTown starting August 11.