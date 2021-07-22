All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA stockpiling GA106 GPUs, will deploy against Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD is about to launch its Radeon RX 6600 XT, which will battle (and lose to) NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, launches soon.

Published Thu, Jul 22 2021 8:37 PM CDT
AMD is about to launch its new mid-range RDNA 2-based GPU in the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but NVIDIA has a counter for that... and it's going to be big.

The new Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be priced at under $400, with YouTuber Tom from Moore's Law is Dead saying that he expects pricing somewhere between $349 and $379. Btu the thing is, NVIDIA has reportedly been stockpiling supplies of its GA106 GPU, the chip inside of the GeForce RTX 3060 -- for this very day.

NVIDIA knows that AMD is ready to launch the Radeon RX 6600 XT and the company doesn't even need to reply with a GPU launch... given that it reportedly has stockpiles of GA106 GPUs ready to unleash a tsunami of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to counter the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

The slightly higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will beat the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but it should be enough to compete with and beat the GeForce RTX 3060. But then NVIDIA will most likely have far more supply than AMD, wchih will be the most important part... in saying that, AMD is expected to have much more supply of the new Radeon RX 6600 XT than it did with previous RDNA 2 launches.

We shall see, AMD is preparing its Radeon RX 6600 XT for August 11, 2021.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

