NVIDIA stockpiling GA106 GPUs, will deploy against Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD is about to launch its Radeon RX 6600 XT, which will battle (and lose to) NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, launches soon.

AMD is about to launch its new mid-range RDNA 2-based GPU in the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but NVIDIA has a counter for that... and it's going to be big.

The new Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be priced at under $400, with YouTuber Tom from Moore's Law is Dead saying that he expects pricing somewhere between $349 and $379. Btu the thing is, NVIDIA has reportedly been stockpiling supplies of its GA106 GPU, the chip inside of the GeForce RTX 3060 -- for this very day.

NVIDIA knows that AMD is ready to launch the Radeon RX 6600 XT and the company doesn't even need to reply with a GPU launch... given that it reportedly has stockpiles of GA106 GPUs ready to unleash a tsunami of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to counter the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

The slightly higher-end GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will beat the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but it should be enough to compete with and beat the GeForce RTX 3060. But then NVIDIA will most likely have far more supply than AMD, wchih will be the most important part... in saying that, AMD is expected to have much more supply of the new Radeon RX 6600 XT than it did with previous RDNA 2 launches.

We shall see, AMD is preparing its Radeon RX 6600 XT for August 11, 2021.