JEDEC announces LPDDR5X specs: up to 8533Mbps for 5G and AI tech

JEDEC announces next-gen LPDDR5X memory standard, will push right up to an insane 8533Mbps for next-gen 5G and AI products.

JEDEC has just announced the new LPDDR5X memory standard, which is an update to the current LPDDR5 standard but will boost performance, lower power, and more.

The new LPDDR5X standard boasts transfer rates of 8355 MT/s compared to LPDDR5 with 6400 MT/s, which represents a 33% performance improvement -- not too damn bad at all. What will this do for you and I? Inside of next-gen SoCs, used for AI and machine learning, and other high-bandwidth tasks including graphics.

LPDDR5X has improvements made to its signal-to-noise (SNR) ratio, which allows for higher clocks and of course, performance improvements. We'll see LPDDR5X memory used inside of next-gen SoCs and used for AI, high-res AR and VR, and AI-powered edge computing.

Mian Quddus, JEDEC's Chairman of the Board of Directors explains: "As one of the fastest memories in recent memory to move from concept to industry standard, LPDDR5x is not only a turbo-charged pacesetter for the smartphone marketplace, but a power-conserving solution that will set the bandwidth bar considerably higher in taking 5G into a wider consumer embrace worldwide".

Key updates to this latest version of LPDDR5 include

Speed extension up to 8533 Mbps (versus up to 6400 Mbps in the previous revision)

Signal Integrity improvements with TX/RX equalization

Reliability improvements via the new Adaptive Refresh Management feature

The new LPDDR5X component of JESD209-5B is an optional extension intended to offer higher bandwidth and simplified architecture in support of enhanced 5G communication performance, and is designed for applications ranging from automotive to high resolution augmented reality/virtual reality and edge computing using AI.

Osamu Nagashima, Micron senior manager of mobile systems architecture and vice chair of the JEDEC low power memories subcommittee: "As a leader in low-power memory, Micron collaborated closely with other JEDEC members to define LPDDR5X, providing the mobile ecosystem a critical advancement in higher bandwidth".

Nagashima added: "LPDDR5X's higher speed interface will open doors to new 5G and AI use cases, delivering better user experiences across memory-intensive applications such as gaming, photography and streaming media".

Doohee Hwang, principal engineer for mobile DRAM product planning, Samsung Electronics: "Samsung has joined with others on JEDEC's JC-42.6 subcommittee in standardizing one of the most eagerly anticipated memory advancements in quite some time - a mobile memory interface that can provide substantial bandwidth expansion with minimal IP change and without compromising power efficiency".

Hwang added: "In lockstep with JEDEC's LPDDR5/5X standardization process, Samsung also has been working closely with leading manufacturers to pave the road for the next generation of smartphones, laptops and other mobile computing devices".

John Koeter, senior vice president of marketing and strategy for IP at Synopsys: "Our customers are developing systems that require significantly higher performance memory interfaces at lower power to address the massive bandwidth demands of mobile, automotive and edge computing applications. As an active member of JEDEC, Synopsys is developing IP with the lowest latency and area for the latest JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5X where we already have early customer adoption".