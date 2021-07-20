Here's the most authentic picture of an alien, verified by UFO experts

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
A British police officer snapped an image of an 'alien' back in 1987 and claimed he saw a UFO was abducted for examination.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 3:07 AM CDT
A British police officer claims he had an encounter with an extraterrestrial and that he was abducted for examination.

The police officer is named Philip Spencer, and the incident occurred on December 1, 1987, in Ilkley Moor when Spencer left his home to venture down one of the many walking trails. Spencer intended to capture images of the Moor but spotted a creature that had large black eyes, pointy ears, long arms, and feet that were hoof-shaped. Spencer captured the above image of the creature and then claimed that he followed it only to eventually lose it and then see a "saucer" shaped object fly up into the sky and disappear.

Wharfedale UFO expert Nigel Mortimer examined the image and said, "I have been trying to do this analysis for years. We are also trying to get other people involved and will look at the evidence properly. It isn't just this photo - there have been reports of other phenomena in that area for years. I was talking to some Americans last week and they told me that they regard this Ilkley case as second only to the Roswell case in the US as evidence of aliens."

Spencer was recommended to go and see a hypnotherapist and while he was under hypnosis, he recounted the event and said the following, "I'm walking along the moor. Oh! It's quite windy. There's a lot of clouds. Walking up towards the trees, I see this little something, can tell, but he's green. It's moving towards me. Oh! I can't move, I'm stuck! He's still coming towards me. And I still can't move... I'm stuck, and everything's gone fuzzy. I'm... I'm floating along in the air... I want to get down! And these green things walking ahead of me, and I don't like it."

He continued, "I still can't move. I'm going around the corner and this green thing in front of me. Oh, God, I want to get down. There's a... there's a big silver saucer thing, and there's a door in it, and I don't want to go in there! Everything's gone black now..."

As always with these stories, take them with a grain of salt, as the evidence to officially conclude that the creature was actually an extraterrestrial is obviously lacking. Nonetheless, it is interesting and can certainly be added to the long list of encounter claims that have appeared in reports from the Australian and US government.

NEWS SOURCE:howandwhys.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

