Alien Isolation 2 confirmed in development, Creative Assembly announces sequel

Creative Assembly officially confirms that a new sequel to SEGA's best-selling hit Alien: Isolation is in development, but the project is in early phases.

Alien Isolation 2 is confirmed--get ready for more thrilling interstellar terror.

There's few games that are scarier than Alien Isolation. It's a horrifyingly tense experience full of sheer nail-biting suspense. Being hunted by the monstrous xenomorph throughout the haunted ship of the Nostromo makes you feel like prey with the odds hopelessly against you. 10 years ago, Creative Assembly captured one of the most unique movies in cinema history and let us actually experience it in an interactive way.

Now the team is going to do it again. Today, creative director Al Hope officially announced that Alien Isolation 2 is in development at Creative Assembly. "Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Details are light outside of the confirmation, but Hope did say that the project is currently in early phases of development. So it might not be ready for a few more years.

Al Hope shared this message on Twitter: