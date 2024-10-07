Alien Isolation 2 confirmed in development, Creative Assembly announces sequel

Alien Isolation 2 is confirmed--get ready for more thrilling interstellar terror.
There's few games that are scarier than Alien Isolation. It's a horrifyingly tense experience full of sheer nail-biting suspense. Being hunted by the monstrous xenomorph throughout the haunted ship of the Nostromo makes you feel like prey with the odds hopelessly against you. 10 years ago, Creative Assembly captured one of the most unique movies in cinema history and let us actually experience it in an interactive way.
Now the team is going to do it again. Today, creative director Al Hope officially announced that Alien Isolation 2 is in development at Creative Assembly. "Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."
Details are light outside of the confirmation, but Hope did say that the project is currently in early phases of development. So it might not be ready for a few more years.
Al Hope shared this message on Twitter:
It's hard to believe that it has been 10 years since we embarked on our journey with the release of Alien: Isolation.
When we started developing Alien: Isolation, we had one guiding principle: to create a truly authentic experience that went back to the roots of the Alien franchise--a new story capturing the atmosphere and terror of the original 1979 movie masterpiece.
It's been nothing short of incredible to witness your passion for the game over the years and see it reach so many players around the world. Your boundless enthusiasm, excitement, screams, and steely courage in the face of cinema's greatest killer, have been profoundly rewarding.
Whether you're a nightmare mode veteran or stepping into Amanda Ripley's shoes for that thrilling first attempt, we wanted to express our deep gratitude. It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years is extraordinary.
On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.
Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready.