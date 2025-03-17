Razer wants to eliminate AI bots in games and see 'human-only' gameplay modes

'Razer ID verified by World ID' is a new secure, single sign-on (SSO) technology designed to verify that gamers are 'real humans' and not AI bots.

TL;DR: A study reveals 59% of gamers encounter bots, reducing enjoyment for 71%. Razer's solution, 'Razer ID verified by World ID,' aims to verify human players in games like TOKYO BEAST, enhancing security and authenticity. This technology, focusing on privacy, could help developers combat bots and ensure fair play.

Bots in competitive or cooperative multiplayer games have been a problem for years, with a new study from Echelon Insights stating that 59% of gamers have encountered third-party bots in games. And with that, 71% agree that bots make it less fun to play certain games, with 77% agreeing that it's essential to verify that you are a human before jumping into the action. And these bots are getting increasingly sophisticated in the age of AI gaming.

'Razer ID verified by World ID' is one solution to this problem, and it's set to be part of the upcoming multiplayer game TOKYO BEAST. The game is set in Tokyo in the year 2124, a time when humans and "advanced autonomous androids" coexist. It's a competitive title that includes collectible unique NFTs alongside in-game purchases via Razer.

'Razer ID verified by World ID' is powered by secure, single sign-on (SSO) technology designed to verify "real human gamers" to create a more authentic and immersive gaming experience. World ID, a company co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, is all about confirming someone's unique online human identity with a focus on privacy. It can tell that someone is human without knowing who they are.

"World ID enables gamers to distinguish between authentic human interactions and AI-generated content, all while safeguarding their privacy," said Tiago Sada, Chief Product Officer at Tools for Humanity, a key contributor to World. "This partnership marks a major step toward building a more secure, trustworthy gaming ecosystem, starting with Razer's deep familiarity with the needs of the gamers and expansive global community."

Pairing this with your Razer ID (something owners of Razer peripherals can access) will allow game developers to integrate the tool into multiplayer games to ensure real players, not bots, are playing. "This solution can help developers introduce advanced anti-bot measures, strengthen in-game harassment prevention through human verification, and streamline player authentication for seamless logins," Razer writes.

It's an interesting solution and tool for a common issue; however, the company will need to engage with developers to provide an easy way to integrate it into more games. With so many digital accounts, platforms, and ecosystems out there with anti-cheat measures, it will probably be an uphill battle to get 'Razer ID verified by World ID' technology into something like PUBG or Valorant.

However, if World ID technology proves to be more efficient at detecting real humans than other existing tools and solutions, there's a place for it in more titles.

"As AI continues to reshape the gaming world, we want to empower gamers and game developers with the tools they need to navigate this transformation safely and confidently," said Wei-Pin Choo, Chief Corporate Officer of Razer. "Growing a verified community is key to fair play. To foster fair competition, developers must be able to build trusted, human-only game experiences that keep AI bots out. By teaming up with World, we're ensuring that real players are the heart of every experience, keeping gaming fair, immersive, and designed for humans."