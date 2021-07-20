Crazy Red Eye sighting over Pacific shows light balls hovering in sky

A Reddit user has taken to the /r/IUFOs subreddit to post a video of the user on a flight recording what the individual claims to be "light balls" hovering in the sky.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit and has made its way over to other platforms such as TikTok. The Reddit user claims that the video was shot during a Red-Eye flight over the Pacific and that there were no buildings or ships below the "light balls". Additionally, the user goes on to claim that there were "14-16" distinct light balls and that there was a "pattern".

While the video certainly is interesting, many users on the UFO subreddit questioned its legitimacy as the user who posted the video wouldn't provide the thread with the details of the flight. It should also be noted that some users are suggesting that the lights may be oil rigs or light reflecting off the front of the camera lens. As always, the evidence is very minimal to officially conclude UFOs with these types of videos, which ultimately leaves the question up to you.

