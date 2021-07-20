All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Crazy Red Eye sighting over Pacific shows light balls hovering in sky

A Reddit user aboard a Red Eye has posted a video that has now gone viral as it shows '10-16 light balls' hovering in the sky.

Published Tue, Jul 20 2021 3:34 AM CDT
A Reddit user has taken to the /r/IUFOs subreddit to post a video of the user on a flight recording what the individual claims to be "light balls" hovering in the sky.

The video has since gone viral on Reddit and has made its way over to other platforms such as TikTok. The Reddit user claims that the video was shot during a Red-Eye flight over the Pacific and that there were no buildings or ships below the "light balls". Additionally, the user goes on to claim that there were "14-16" distinct light balls and that there was a "pattern".

While the video certainly is interesting, many users on the UFO subreddit questioned its legitimacy as the user who posted the video wouldn't provide the thread with the details of the flight. It should also be noted that some users are suggesting that the lights may be oil rigs or light reflecting off the front of the camera lens. As always, the evidence is very minimal to officially conclude UFOs with these types of videos, which ultimately leaves the question up to you.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

