All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

TSMC finishing up clean room, EUV contracts for US fab as we speak

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in the final stages of getting its US facilities started, ink should be dry soon.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jul 5 2021 8:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC is in the final stages of the business side of things with its upcoming US chip facilities, with the latest reports stating that contracts for clean room supplies teases that we're not far from TSMC's new US-based fab construction beginning.

TSMC finishing up clean room, EUV contracts for US fab as we speak 02 | TweakTown.com

The new US-based fabs are being built in Arizona, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) joining Intel in the state of Arizona and making some of the world's best chips. Clean room supplies are required right as you're going to -- drum roll please -- need a clean room.

A clean room is the central part of a fab -- a place that has absolutely zero dust, because a single tiny speck of dust can ruin a microcircuit -- and a microcircuit has nanoscale features that are smaller than dust. So dust in a clean room, is a very big deal. Getting to the clean room stage means we're close to TSMC kicking things off in the US with its fabrication plant.

Not only is the clean room close to being prepared, but TSMC suppliers are reportedly finalizing their contracts by the end of the month.

Fanxuan System Technology, which is TSMC's module production partner for the Dutch company's ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines -- is also sending engineers to Arizona to check out the new TSMC fab plant. EUV machines are required for the very latest in chip manufacturing.

xxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$687.99
$687.99$694.99$679.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/5/2021 at 2:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.