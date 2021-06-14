All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 6Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: Nuclear plant near Hong Kong leaking: 'imminent radiological threat'

TSMC rumored to expand its US facilities, the big move is happening

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rumored to expanding its US operations already, with new chip packaging facility.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 14 2021 7:07 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC is reportedly expanding its plans of building facilities on US soil, with its planned Arizona fab plant most likely being joined by even more new facilities in the US according to the latest rumors.

TSMC rumored to expand its US facilities, the big move is happening 02 | TweakTown.com

The new information is coming from Nikkei Asia which says its sources tease that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) will construct new chip packaging facilities on US soil as well, a required part (chip packaging) of any tech product.

TSMC's new facility in Arizona is expected to be operational by 2024, where it will be capable of making 100,000 wafers each month -- this new US-based facility will be churning out next-gen 5nm chips Made in the USA.

One of the sources told Nikkei Asia: "The most certain part is the initial capacity of 20,000 wafers per month. TSMC surely has further expansion blueprints. The company is cautious not to make commitments too early as there are a lot of uncertainties that need to be taken into consideration, including geopolitical factors".

Didn't think that was a reality? The geopolitical factors between TSMC + the US + China + Silicon Valley are very real. China could take Taiwan by force and the entire world would be at the mercy of China, as TSMC makes the world's most advanced silicon.

See. That threat is very real... and it is a gigantic driving force behind the $200B+ invested into US-based chip manufacturing, and TSMC's newly-expanded (at least rumored, but it makes sense) presence in the United States is only going to be a good thing for the US, and the world.

Taiwan on the other hand, as reliance is shifted away from it in the coming years... we'll have to keep an eye on that situation.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $755.99
CAD $755.99CAD $766.99CAD $843.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2021 at 1:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.