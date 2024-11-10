All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TRENDING: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date confirmed by Take-Two
Business, Financial & Legal

EUV lithography machine leader ASML struck by IT outage that affected its facilities globally

ASML was hit with a global IT outage last week, which has since been resolved according to the company. ASML is the leader of semiconductor equipment.

EUV lithography machine leader ASML struck by IT outage that affected its facilities globally
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASML experienced a global IT outage that disrupted its operations, including clean rooms and communication with suppliers, but it was quickly resolved. ASML, a key player in the semiconductor supply chain, is crucial for companies like TSMC and Intel.

ASML was struck by an IT outage last week that disrupted its facilities globally, but was resolved quickly according to an ASML spokesperson.

EUV lithography machine leader ASML struck by IT outage that affected its facilities globally 91
2

In a story from Bloomberg, we're learning that the maker of the world's most advanced chipmaking machines -- High-NA EUV lithography machines purchased by semiconductor giants TSMC and Intel -- was hit by an IT outage that forced some staffers to work remotely.

Local Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad, ASML's clean rooms, offices, customer support departments, and communication with suppliers were disrupted during the IT outage. Bloomberg reminds us that ASML is a "critical part of the world's semiconductor supply chain, and as a result, has found itself continually caught in the middle of the escalating fight between the US and China over chip-market dominance. It has a monopoly on manufacturing the machines that help companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. produce the most-advanced chips that power everything from Apple's smartphones to NVIDIA's AI accelerators".

ASML has since said that "all systems are fully recovered" and that the cause of the outage is currently under investigation. In August 2024, ASML prematurely released its Q3 earnings during trading hours (half a day earlier than scheduled) which the company said was a "technical error". Fast-forward a few weeks, and a new IT outage caused the company a couple of headaches, that seem to be resolved.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2024 at 11:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bnnbloomberg.ca, reuters.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles