Samsung to use more ASML High-NA EUV lithography tools to speed up 2nm GAA wafer production

Samsung is reportedly considering bringing in more of ASML's new High-NA EUV lithography machines into its domestic semiconductor labs to accelerate the advancement of its leading-edge 2nm GAA process technology.

South Korea is heating up with its domestic semiconductor foundry competition, with SK hynix and now Samsung eyeing the use of ASML's new High-NA EUV machines. In a new report from FNnews, we're hearing that Samsung, TSMC, and Intel are looking into deploying additional High-NA EUV machines to boost next-gen semiconductor technology.

Samsung's move to use more High-NA EUV machines is essential for building new chips with ultra-fine circuits measuring 2nm or less, and the timing of the machine installation would determine success -- or failure -- in next-gen AI and high-performance semiconductor markets. Samsung was the first to deploy ASML's new High-NA EUV EXE:5000 lithography machine in South Korea, SK hynix claiming the same, at its Hwaseong campus earlier this year in March 2025.

Samsung Electronics plans to use the new High-NA EUV machines to establish a "stepping stone for a comeback" in the bleeding-edge 2nm process nodes, and below. Once he took office, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' Foundry Business Division, said to employees: "we were the first to achieve the GAA process transition, but there are still many shortcomings in commercialization".

He also ordered a rapid ramp-up in production capacity of Samsung's new 2nm process, by bringing in the same semiconductor equipment in the second half of 2024, with industry observers speculating that Samsung, TSMC, and others could deploy additional High-NA EUV machines to strengthen their competitiveness in the ultra-fine semiconductor process nodes below 2nm.