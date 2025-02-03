All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC plans to set up 'Giga Fabs' in Taiwan as it speeds into 1nm chip production

TSMC speeds up plans for cutting-edge 1nm process no production, has plans to set up a 'Giga Texas' semiconductor facility in Taiwan.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC is advancing towards 1nm process node production, expected to start in 2030 at its new facility in Tainan, Taiwan. The company plans to build additional facilities for 2nm and 1.4nm nodes, supported by government incentives. TSMC's investment in Taiwan continues, with new factories under construction.

TSMC is speeding up into its next-generation, cutting-edge 1nm process node production which is expected to kick off in 2030.

2

In a new report from the Taiwan Economic Daily, we're learning that TSMC is planning to continue its domination in the semiconductor industry with preparations for 1nm production lines at its new state-of-the-art facility in Taiwan. The report suggests that TSMC's new 1nm process node will be mass-produced at a dedicated fab in Tainan, Taiwan.

TSMC's bleeding-edge 1nm process node will be fabbed at the "Fab 25" facility, expected to produce new 12-inch wafers with 6 production lines. TSMC Is also reportedly planning to build new facilities for its upcoming 2nm and 1.4nm process nodes -- also in Tainan -- as Taiwan receives government incentives, helping the process along, as TSMC runs towards being a semiconductor-focused "Silicon Valley".

TSMC chairman C.C. Wei said during an interview in a recent earnings conference a few days ago that TSMC's investment into Taiwan continues as new factories are being built. TSMC's board of directors will also visit their facility in Arizona, USA later this month.

Not only will we see TSMC forge ahead with 1nm production lines and new fabs, but TSMC has proposed to the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration that it will build new 1.4nm and 1nm sites in Shalun, Tainan. This means that the first 3 plants: P1, P2, and P3 will be used for 1.4nm production use, as the last 3 are 1nm.

NEWS SOURCES:money.udn.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

