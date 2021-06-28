All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: The latest on GTA 6: female character, modern setting, release in 2025

Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build

Microsoft releases its Windows 11 Preview Build for its Insiders in the Dev Channel, and you can download it right here.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 28 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft has followed through with its promises of releasing the first Windows 11 Preview Build for its Insiders on the Dev Channel.

Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

Windows 11 Build 22000.51 is available and while this is the very latest version of Microsoft's operating system, it won't pack all of the new features and functions that Windows 11 will have when it releases officially later this year. But, there are still some great things to play around with inside of Windows 11 Build 22000.51 now that it's out.

Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc of the Windows development team wrote explains: "As we finalize the product over the coming months, we will work with you to validate the experience. You will get to try many, but not all, of the new features we showed last week in this early preview".

Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 02 | TweakTown.comHere's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 03 | TweakTown.com
Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 04 | TweakTown.comHere's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 05 | TweakTown.com

That doesn't mean you don't get a lot to play around with, as there's still a bunch of things to play around with inside of the new Windows 11 preview build. You've got the new Start Menu, Windows 11 docking functionality, the new Microsoft Store, and more.

There's the new Dynamic Refresh Rate function, which will automatically boost the refresh rate when you're inking, or scrolling -- resulting in a smoother desktop experience. DRR can be enabled easily, by going to Settings > System > Display > Advanced display and then Choose a refresh rate and then select the "Dynamic" refresh rate.

Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 06 | TweakTown.comHere's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 08 | TweakTown.com
Here's where, how you can download the Windows 11 Preview Build 07 | TweakTown.com

The entire Windows 11 setup experience has been redesigned, with the post on the official Windows Insider blog explaining: "This new setup experience is designed to build excitement for Windows 11 right from the moment you first turn on a new Windows 11 PC for the very first time. Based on your feedback, we have added the ability to name your PC during the setup experience".

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.windows.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.