Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death

Microsoft has announced it's releasing a new build of the world's most popular operating system despite its scheduled appearance on the proverbial chopping block next year.

That operating system is Windows 10, and according to a new Windows blog post, the operating system has gotten Windows 10 22H2 19045.5070 (KB5045594) in both the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel for Insiders. For those who don't know, Microsoft will end support with Windows 10 in October 2025, which will cause millions of PCs around the world to become exponentially vulnerable to security breaches - not to mention obsolete if they don't meet the hardware requirements for a Windows 11 upgrade.

Beta and Release Preview channel users for Windows 10 may begin to notice new changes to the account manager and the Star Menu. One user described the changes as unnecessary and the equivalent of a supermarket reorganizing its shelves just because management believe it's the right thing to do. Notably, when Microsoft severs support with Windows 10 in October next year the operating system will continue to function, but it will no longer receive security updates.

The looming death of Windows 10 has caused some users to make the jump over to Windows 11. As of September 3, Windows 10's market share has slowly been dropping, and Windows 11 has been climbing. However, Windows 10 still has double the market share of Windows 11.