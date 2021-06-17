Uh, so the default Windows 11 wallpapers are amazing
Windows 11's default wallpapers might just be the best stock wallpaper of a Windows operating system yet, check them out!
The hype for Microsoft's next-gen Windows 10 operating system is pretty real, with the official reveal event taking place in less than a week -- on June 24 -- but before then, check out these awesome default wallpapers for Windows 11.
The recent Windows 11 leak has allowed the default wallpaper to be leaked alongside it, and they're really, really good. Microsoft has continued to make improvements with the default wallpaper with its new Windows operating system releases, but Windows 11 has the best default wallpaper by far.
Microsoft is including wallpaper for both light and dark modes in Windows 11, and as a big fan of the dark mode in any operating system -- the dark-themed wallpaper for Windows 11 looks especially awesome.
I can't wait to see how that looks blown up on a 43-inch 4K monitor.
You know what would be nice? For Microsoft to have some stellar ultrawide default wallpaper, for owners of 21:9 and 32:9 monitors. I wonder if we'll be surprised by Microsoft with the inclusion of ultrawide wallpaper for Windows 11, but I doubt it.
Still, the default wallpaper looks amazing and I can't wait to see what the final release of Windows 11 has in store for us -- we'll know more on June 24, 2021 and I'll be reporting from the event live... well, live from my trackies, and from my house.
I do wish there were more varieties of these images, but I do love the style Microsoft is going with here.
Boring to me, but they have their place.
